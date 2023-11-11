"I am quite happy with our performance": Shahidi after 5-wicket loss against South Africa

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11 : Following Afghanistan's five-wicket loss against South Africa in the 42nd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said that he is quite happy with their performance.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shahidi said that his side fought till the last moment of each and every game at the ODI World Cup 2023.

He added that they were struggling before this tournament but they sat together and talked about the weak points and made an improvement.

He further added that If they go with the same momentum, they will be a very good side. While concluding he said that the game against Australia it was in their hands and it was a shocking loss against the Aussies.

"As a captain, I am quite happy with our performance. We fought till the last moment in each and every game. Good learnings for us in the future. Proud of the way our batters performed in this tournament. We were struggling before this tournament. We sat together and talked about the weak points, so in the end, you saw the result of how our batsmen did. That's a positive thing, looking forward to the future. Everyone knows that we have a good spin department. If we go with the same momentum, we'll be a very good side. We have a good message to the world in this tournament. We played big teams and we fought till the last moment. Australian game, it was in our hands, but it was shocking for us," Shahidi said.

Coming to the match, South Africa managed to restrict Afghanistan to a total of 244. While chasing the target, the Proteas stumbled a couple of times putting themselves in a tough spot but Dussen's unbeaten knock ensured that they emerged victorious.

