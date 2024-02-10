"I am so privileged to witness it": Jayasuriya applauds Nissanka's historic double-ton

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], February 10 : Sri Lanka's legendary opener Sanath Jayasuriya congratulated opener Pathum Nissanka after the batter's historic double ton against Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, saying that he was privileged to see his record get broken live from the stadium.

The right-hand batter Nissanka played a blistering unbeaten knock of 210 runs from 139 balls which was laced by 20 fours and eight sixes. He became the first Sri Lankan batter to slam a double century in an ODI. He broke the previous best score set by Jayasuriya which was 189 runs which came against India at Sharjah in 2000.

After Nissanka's magnificent unbeaten knock, Sri Lankan legends took to X and congratulated the young opener. Let's have a look at the wishes shared by the legendary cricketers:

"Congratulations to Pathum on a masterclass in batting. I am so so privileged to witness it in person pure bliss," wrote Jayasuriya.

Legendary batting duo of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene wasted no time in congratulating the youngster.

"A double century for Pathum Nissanka. Wow!!! Just wow!!!" wrote Kumara Sangakkara.

"What a knock! Congratulations Pathum," wrote Mahela Jayawardene.

Legendary Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga also lauded Nissanka, saying that he is "on his way to greatness" and called his innings as "full of class".

"Pathum Nissanka is on his way to greatness! The first ever double century and the highest score in ODIs by a Sri Lankan. An innings full of class and an absolute treat to watch," wrote Lasith Malinga

"Ara Padmini Aro. Tremendous. Congratulations on a maiden double hundred...really flawless," wrote former batter Russel Arnold.

Coming to the match, Sri Lankan opener Nissanka's historic double century outpowered a magnificent fightback from veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi (136 off 130) and Azmatullah Omarzai (149*off 115).

Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 381 runs with the loss of three wickets in their 50 overs. In reply, the Afghans batted full 50 overs but the Lankan Lions secured a hard-fought 42-run win over the rising Asian side. Afghanistan was reduced to 55/5 at one point but a 242 run stand for the sixth wicket between Nabi and Omarzai took Afghanistan closer to a win.

Nissanka was awarded the Player of the Match for his marvellous innings. With this, Sri Lanka leads the three-match ODI series 1-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor