"I am still looking to get better every day...": Virat Kohli on mindset

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 1 : Vintage Virat Kohli once again underlined his immense value to India's ODI setup, smashing a scintillating century to guide the hosts to a 17-run win over South Africa in the opening match of the series in Ranchi.

Amid constant chatter surrounding his ODI future in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup, Kohli delivered a statement performance. The 37-year-old brought up his 52nd ODI hundred, extending his record for the most centuries in a single format. His superb 135 off 120 balls, punctuated by 11 fours and seven sixes, showcased the full range of his class, control and experience.

Reflecting on his mindset and approach, Kohli said his game continues to evolve with maturity on Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official X handle.

"For me, the core word is awareness, being aware of situations, being aware of your own feelings and thoughts when you succeed and when you fail, so that you try to be in the most central spot," Kohli explained.

"I have put in considerable amount of work over the years, so I would say that yes, I am in that place now. I can say that I am still looking to get better every day of my life, that's where I am," he added.

"𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 & 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆" Virat Kohli on the mental phase he is at at this point of time.#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @imVkohli | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/j5Nl6ihXQN — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2025

In the match, the Proteas put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand. India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4 but a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

During the run-chase, South Africa lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and stared at a defeat at 11/3. A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes, but half their side was gone at 130 runs.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (80 in 39 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav intervention removed both, reducing Proteas to 227/8. But Corbin Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking SA near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs. Harshit Rana (3/65) was also fine with the ball.

With this win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

