"I believe CSK will win against SRH," Sanjay Bangar backs Chennai against Hyderabad

New Delhi [India] April 25 : Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar shared his thoughts on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 "Revenge Week" fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Bangar predicted that CSK will win against SRH, citing CSK's strong spin bowling led by MS Dhoni and their focus on developing young players as key factors. He believed SRH's inconsistency makes them vulnerable.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Match Centre Live' Bangar, the JioStar expert for IPL 2025, said, "I believe CSK will win against SRH. CSK's spin strength, backed by MSD, will be key, and they'll ensure there's assistance for the spinners. The team is evolving, moving away from its earlier pattern with more focus on youngsters. SRH, on the other hand, has been inconsistent."

Five-time titleholders Chennai Super Kings will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in a last-place showdown in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams share the same records as they approach the match: two victories and six losses in eight matches.

Historically, CSK has enjoyed a significant upper hand in the CSK vs SRH rivalry, winning 15 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams. At Chepauk, Chennai's record against Hyderabad is even more impressive, having won all five encounters at this venue.

SRH lost their last match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets, on the other hand CSK also suffered a defeat against MI in their previous match by nine wickets.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran.

