"I believe in....": India's new red-ball skipper Gill on approach to captaincy, lessons learnt from legends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : The newly-appointed Indian Test captain Shubman Gill on Sunday opened up on being given the opportunity to lead the country during the upcoming five-match Test series against England, his learnings as a leader so far and what he has learnt from past leaders like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The month of June will kickstart not only India's new ICC World Test Championship cycle for 2025-27, but also a new era in Indian cricket as Gill will be leading a new-look Indian team in England during a tough tour, in absence of senior stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, who all retired from Test cricket after a disappointing tour of Australia.

Speaking in a video posted on the Indian cricket team's official Instagram, Gill said about getting the captaincy, "It is definitely a bit overwhelming. As a young kid, when anyone starts playing cricket, they want to play for India, and not just play for India, but play test cricket for India for a very long time. To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour. And like you said, it is a big responsibility."

Gill said that he looks forward to this "exciting opportunity" and an "exciting" tour of England.

"I believe in leading by example, not just by performance, but I think off the field by discipline and hard work," he added.

The young opener said that as a captain, one should know when to step in and when to give space to his players because everyone has a different life and grew up differently.

"Everyone has a different personality. So a good leader should always be able to know what makes his players to be able to have the best performance or the best outcome. That is always exciting to be able to have those conversations with the players, to be able to know them on a deeper level than just cricket, you know, because then you are really able to know what can get the best out of them," he added.

Gill said that so far in his captaincy journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Titans and during his brief stint as a T20I captain for India on tour to Zimbabwe, he learnt the importance of separating batting and captaincy and making decisions as a batter while having a bat in his hand.

"If I start thinking about other things, it just puts more pressure on me, which is not required, you know, because when you are batting out there, you want to be able to take those risks. You want to be able to make decisions that you would make when you are playing, just as a batsman, because that gives you the freedom. That is one of the things that I learned, that whenever I am batting out there, I just want to be able to make decisions as a batsman, not really want to think that, oh, I am the captain," he added.

Gill revealed being inspired by Rohit and Virat and how both of them were contrasting, but yet similar in their styles.

"Virat Bhai was always very aggressive. Always wanting to lead from the front with hunger and passion. Whereas Rohit Bhai was also aggressive, but you might not see that on their reaction or on their expressions, but he was also someone who was always very attacking on the field."

"Rohit Bhai was someone who was very calm and tactically always very present, and he is very communicative to the players, what he wants from the players. And so these are the qualities that I learned from him," he added.

The opener revealed that seniors like Rohit, Virat and Ashwin have given the team a "blueprint" of how to win games and series away from India and also recalled that his favourite Test series was a five-match series against England at home last year, where he made 452 runs in nine innings at an average of 56.50, with two centuries and two fifties.

"I think there is a different essence when you're playing a five test match series."

"It is long, it is mentally and physically very challenging. And I think that is the most exciting part about test cricket, because there are different areas and aspects that it challenges you at. It is not one-dimensional."

"There is a lot more things that go on in red ball cricket. And that is the most exciting thing that I find about red ball cricket. And hopefully, it is going to be a very exciting time for us. It is not going to be easy, but I think we are ready for any challenge," he concluded.

India squad for England tour: Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

