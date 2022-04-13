"I can be the best finisher for India": Rajasthan Royals youngster makes big claim \

India has been struggling to fill the void created by Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the legendary wicket keeper's retirement from international cricket. Now at. Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals feels he can be the next finisher not just for his IPL team but for Team India going forward. "I don't want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in years to come. I have got the skill-set, I've got the all-rounder abilities and not just batting, fielding and bowling as well. Yes, I've got a lot to work on and I've got to be consistent. I've got to work a lot on a lot of areas but I firmly believe that I can do it for the Rajasthan Royals team and the country as well," Parag said on 'Red Bull's Greatness Starts Here', a video of which was shared by CricTracker.

After a bidding war between the franchise teams of Gujarat and Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 auction, the Royals managed to bring Riyan back to Jaipur with a winning bid of Rs 3.8 crores. Riyan has always been confident in his ability, but he was only 17 year old when he went under the hammer for the first time in the 2019 league auction. He initially went unsold for two rounds before Rajasthan Royals signed him up for his base price. “Before the auction, I gave trials for Rajasthan Royals and performed well. I got positive feedback. The coaches told me Rajasthan will pick me in the auction. So I was very confident. But during the auction, my name came up twice and both the times I didn’t get picked. I lost all hope, switched off the TV and went to my room. But then I was among the last ones to be picked in that auction. Mom came into my room, shouting and with tears of joy.” At just the age of 20, Riyan has already captained Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.