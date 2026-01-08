"I can contribute in major ways": Mitchell Starc opens up on retirement after 4-1 Ashes win

Sydney [Australia], January 8 : Ace Australian speedster Mitchell Starc on Thursday told SEN Cricket that he has no plans to retire from Test cricket in the near future. Starc's comments came after the Baggy Green clinched the five-match Ashes series 4-1 after defeating England by five wickets in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday.

Starc, who finished as the highest wicket-taker, played a crucial role in Australia's Ashes victory over the Ben Stokes-led side.

The left-arm seamer picked up 31 wickets in 10 innings at a superb average of 19.93, along with two five-wicket hauls. Apart from bowling, Starc notched up 156 runs with the bat, along with two half-centuries.

Starc took the responsibility in the absence of veteran pacers Pat Cummins, who played the Adelaide Test, and Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out due the injury.

Speaking to SEN Cricket after the Ashes victory, Starc revealed that he hasn't thought about retiring and is looking to contribute to the side in many ways. The 35-year-old added that he would love to empty his tank while representing Australia.

"I obviously haven't had a chance to think of it yet. I think just putting on a baggy green is incentive enough to keep going. While I'm still able to play a role in this group, and I feel like I can contribute in major ways, I'd love to keep going out there and emptying the tank for the team. Without T20 cricket now, I've got a chance just to sit back and reflect on a few weeks, maybe rebuild the body a little bit, and go again," Starc told SEN Cricket.

Starc revealed that he will watch the Australia Women vs India Women series alongside the ICC Men's ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

"I'll sit back and watch the women's team do their thing against India and see the guys do their stuff over in India as well. I think there's been so much made of the age profile. Sport's changed, life's changed. There's no reason guys can't go longer or there's no end date on people. As I said, while you're contributing, or while you're in the best group of players, why do you have to put a cap on a guy or a girl, if you're a certain age?" he added.

Australia registered a comprehensive win by five wickets in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England. The Steve Smith-led Australia clinched the five-match series 4-1 against Ben Stokes' England.

Earlier in the series, the hosts clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

Brief Scores: England: 384 and 342 (Joe Root 160, Jacob Bethell 154, Michael Neser 4/60, Mitchell Starc 3/72) vs Australia: 567 and 161/5 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 138, Brydon Carse 3/108, Josh Tongue 3/42).

