"I can improve further if...": Angelo Mathews after leading Lanka to win over Afghans in 2nd T20I

New Delhi [India], February 20 : After a match-winning performance against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at Dambulla, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews said he can improve himself by taking singles and doubles at the start of the innings.

Mathews played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls which was laced by four sixes and two boundaries in the second T20I against Afghanistan at Dambulla. He also scalped two wickets as well in his spell of two overs where he conceded just nine runs. The cricketer was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

The Sri Lankan international player asserted that the plan for Sadeera Samarawickrama was to play deep so that he could play with full freedom.

"The plan was for Sadeera Samarawickrama to bat deep so that I could bat with freedom. I struggled in the first ten to 15 balls. Every ball went to the fielder when I hit it initially. But I knew I could clear the boundary," said Mathews as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The way Sadeera was going I knew I could play my shots. I can improve further if I can get singles and twos in the first couple of deliveries," the right-hand batter added.

In the end, the 36-year-old stated I am enjoying my cricket and want to do best for the team.

"Since the Zimbabwe series, I was told to bowl to help the balance of the side. At any moment I am ready to bowl. Selectors spoke to me too, and we had a decent chat. I am willing to give my 100%. I am enjoying my cricket, and want to do my best for the team," the all-rounder concluded.

