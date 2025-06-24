New Delhi [India] June 24 : Australian batter, Usman Khawaja, reflected on how he can be perceived as having a problem against seam bowling, citing his high scores in the Sheffield Shield and for Australia, and the nature of opening the batting.

Khawaja scored his double-century earlier this year against Sri Lanka, but his form returned to the spotlight with twin failures against Proteas seamer in the World Test Championship final.

"I can't understand how I can [have a problem against seam bowling] if I can score so many runs in [Sheffield] Shield cricket or be the highest run-scorer for Australia in the WTC cycle, in Barbados ahead of the opening Test. I open the batting for Australia. So I get out to seam more than I get out to anyone else. It's just part and parcel of the game," Usman Khawaja said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Since the start of 2024, he averages 25.29 against pace, only a little below the global average of all openers of 27.84, compared to 65.80 against spin.

"I wish I could face more spinners, but you don't always get that opportunity. So, I'm facing the new-ball bowlers with the new ball every single time. I went back from Sri Lanka to domestic cricket and scored a hundred against Tasmania. I pretty much faced seam the whole time there [and] against Riley Meredith, who is one of the fastest bowlers in the country," he added.

Khawaja felt he still has got a role to play: open the batting, setting a good platform for Australia.

"I understand I'm 38 years old. People will be looking for an excuse. [But] I think I've got a role to play: open the batting, starting off, and setting a good platform for Australia."

Khawaja sees his role evolving to mentor of young Sam Konstas, sharing knowledge and providing stability while guiding the 19-year-old through his cricketing journey.

"With young Sammy [Sam Konstas] coming in, it's an added role [for me]," he said. "To help Sammy along through his journey, trying to impart as much knowledge as I can. I won't be around forever. But it's very important that I can do whatever I can, obviously first and foremost, [to] have a solid partnership between us, but then a bit of stability at the top, and also guide him through this journey. He's still very young, he's a 19-year-old boy, and it's quite exciting," he added.

Khawaja, who was the second-highest-scoring opener in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in 2025-27, behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Australia's leading scorer overall.

