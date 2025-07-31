"I consider him to be one of the best leaders in cricket": Priyansh Arya praises Shreyas Iyer

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Outer Delhi Warriors batter Priyansh Arya heaped praise on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, calling him one of the best leaders in the game.

Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2024. In the following year, he was released by the franchise and picked up by Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL mega auction.

Taking charge of PBKS, Iyer guided the team to the IPL 2025 final, where they narrowly lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs.

"You must have seen Captain Shreyas Iyer. He won the KKR final last year. I consider him to be one of the best leaders in cricket," Arya told ANI.

Arya made the remarks during the official jersey unveiling event of the Outer Delhi Warriors, ahead of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 2 on Wednesday. Present at the event were franchise mentor Parthiv Patel, captain Siddhant Sharma, and key players, including Arya and Suyash Sharma.

The unveiling marked the introduction of the franchise's new identity, with the players showcasing the confident colours that will be worn during the August DPL calendar.

The new kit was well received across the Delhi cricket circuit. Parthiv, Priyansh, and Suyash shared their thoughts on the jersey's symbolic value, noting it as a major milestone in building the team's identity and connection with the NCR audience.

Speaking at the event, Arya emphasised the importance of playing for the team and carrying the responsibility of winning.

"I feel that I should win for my team as much matches as I can. Every player plays with the responsibility of winning for the team. The same thing applies to last year's team as well," he added.

The Outer Delhi Warriors are preparing well and are committed to their Delhi Premier League Season 2 debut. The team officials are confident that the new jersey is fated to bring good fortune for the current lineup.

Under the guidance of Parthiv Patel as franchise mentor, the Outer Delhi Warriors are establishing themselves as strong title contenders with the addition of T20 players like Suyash Sharma and Priyansh Arya. When the Delhi Premier League Season 2 gets underway, supporters can anticipate seeing the Warriors in their new uniforms as they compete for the DPL championship title.

