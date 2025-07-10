"I did not think I would play one...": Australia's Mitchell Starc reflects on reaching 100th Test

Kingston [Jamaica], July 10 : Ahead of his 100th Test of his career, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc opened up about reaching the milestone and dealing with injuries throughout his career, saying that being the only second pacer after legendary Glenn McGrath is a "huge honour", having thought earlier that he "would not play one Test".

Starc will become the 16th Aussie and second pacer from his country when he takes to the field in Kingston, Jamaica, for the third Test against the West Indies, which will kickstart from July 13 onwards.

This occasion could become even more special if he takes five more wickets, taking him to 400 Test wickets, becoming only the fourth bowler after Shane Warne (708 in 145 Tests), Glenn McGrath (563 in 124 matches), and Nathan Lyon (562 in 139 Tests) and overall the second pacer.

Speaking to cricket.com.au ahead of the milestone and being only the 16th privileged cricketer out of 471 Aussie Test players to get that milestone, Starc said about his battles with injuries, "I have looked after or tried to look after my body and be able to find ways through pain barriers to make an impact for the team."

"I have been a player that has been injured and left them a man down before, and I never wanted to do that again. So to find ways when things were not going well, or things were sore, or if I was carrying something, to still be able to push through and finish games and still be impactful, was part of it," added the 35-year-old.

Starc also said that he has also found a lot of help dealing with injuries from his trainers, physios, and teammates, collectively "helping him to keep playing and wanting to compete and still be a part of the group."

Having started off as a wicketkeeper during his junior cricket days, joining the elite 400-Test wicket club for Australia would be an occasion to celebrate for Australia. It was only at the age of 14 that one of his coaches encouraged him to take up fast bowling owing to his height and athleticism. Starc also recalled sharing the field with some of the game's great pacers from Australia like Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle etc.

"I did not think I would play one (Test)," said Starc.

"It is pretty humbling to play that much. A huge honour, probably something more to reflect on when I am finished."

"Anytime you are mentioned alongside some of those names, like Glenn (and) I have been fortunate enough to play with Mitchell Johnson (73 Tests), 'Sidds' (Peter Siddle, 67 Tests) and 'Rhino' (Ryan Harris, 27 Tests) and to have a bit of relationship with Brett (Lee, 76 Tests), I have been very lucky through cricket to a meet those guys and then play alongside or learn different pieces from them."

"I have had Craig McDermott (71 Tests) as bowling coach, and (current Australia assistant coach) Dan Vettori (113 Tests, 362 wickets) has taken a lot of Test wickets as well, so if I do get there, that would be incredibly humbling."

"And I guess it just means I am a bit older. But to have some impact along (the way) in those games, to get somewhere near the 400-mark has been good fun," he added.

While the fast inswinger is his stock delivery, he still is committed to developing and evolving his skillset with time. Wobble-seam deliveries have added a lot to his game in long-format.

"I have always had a little bit of air speed, so there was a point of difference at times," said Starc.

"I still do not have all the skills, but I did not have perhaps the amount of skills that I have been able to develop down the road."

"A lot of it was try and swing it and try and bowl fast, and my role was to try and take wickets and attack early."

"Fortunately, two of my best mates are two of the best fast bowlers in the world, so you pick up a few things along the way and develop those skills to hopefully play a really big role in bowling attacks," he concluded.

