"I do expect him to be...": Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum as England's head coach after Ashes defeat

Sydney [Australia], January 8 : The manner of the Ashes defeat has raised questions around Brendon McCullum's role as England's head coach.

Ben Stokes and McCullum revitalised England's Test cricket after taking charge as captain and head coach, respectively, in 2022, ushering in an aggressive, fearless brand of play. However, despite a below-par Ashes campaign, Stokes has thrown his full support behind McCullum.

Australia registered a comprehensive win by five wickets in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday to square off the series 4-1.

"I do expect him to be (in charge), but again it's not my decision. I'm sure if it ever comes to it, I'll be asked my opinion, and he'll be getting my full support and backing. I absolutely love working with Baz. He's a great man, and he's a very, very good coach," Ben Stokes told the reporters.

Australia clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

Throughout the series, Ben Stokes-led England were outplayed by Australia's approach. The visitors' top-order struggled against Australia's pacers.

England's next Test assignment will be a three-match home series against New Zealand in June. Four years ago, the McCullum-Stokes era started, and the pair will be keen to mark a turnaround in their form as they did four years ago.

"We started so well in the first couple of years and then now what we've done, we're just sort of slowly eking downwards, which is never a good place to be as a team," Stokes said

"The time that we've got off after this is a time for reflection and time for some pretty honest truths because it needs to happen, and those kinds of things need to be said, or else you just end up standing still," Stokes concluded.

