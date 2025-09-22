‘I Don’t Care…’: Sahibzada Farhan BREAKS Silence on His ‘AK-47’ Gesture During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan defended his AK-47 gun celebration after scoring a half-century against India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match. Farhan smashed 58 off 45 balls with five fours and three sixes on Sunday. He reached his fifty with a six in the 10th over and then used his bat to mimic firing an AK-47. The celebration quickly became a talking point, sparking political debates and questions over India’s participation in matches against Pakistan.

Somethings don't change!



Sahibzada Farhan doing a shooting gesture to celebrate his pointless 50#INDvsPAK#indvspak2025#AsiaCupT20pic.twitter.com/5oOZYyOT92 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 21, 2025

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Farhan said the celebration was not planned. “It suddenly came to my mind that let’s do a celebration today. I don’t know how people will take it. I don’t care about that,” he said. He also added that Pakistan should play aggressive cricket against every opponent, not only against India.

Farhan also admitted that Pakistan need to improve their batting in the first six overs. “In the last few matches we were not using power plays well and were losing early wickets. Today we played better in the first 10 overs and scored above 90. We collapsed later but we will look to fix that,” he said.

Pakistan had raced to 91 for one in 10 overs but lost momentum after Farhan’s dismissal in the 15th over. They eventually posted 171, which India chased down with seven balls left.

Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as they fight to stay alive in the Super Four stage.