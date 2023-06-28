"I don't feel like I need to change much": Australia's Nathan Lyon ahead of his 100th Test match streak

London [UK], June 28 : Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is set to achieve the milestone of becoming the only spinner in the history of cricket to play the consecutive 100th test match in the second test match of the Ashes series at Lord's on Wednesday.

Nathan Lyon has not missed a single test match since the 2013 Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

On the match eve, he said "I don't feel like I need to change much. I actually really enjoy bowling here using the slope to our advantage as bowlers. But it's a different challenge, it's a different wicket. We're not sure what the wicket is going to look like on day one, whether it's going to be overcast or whatnot. So if the seamers do the work and I don't have to do much, that's all well and good. I'm happy to put my hand up in the tough situations, and we'll have a crack and see how we go. "

In 121 test matches, Lyon has picked 495 wickets with an average of 30.99. His best bowling return is 8/50 in an innings and 13/154 in a match.

In the first test match of the Ashes in Edgbaston, Lyon was the leading wicket-taker for Australia. He picked up eight. In both innings, he took four wickets.

Lyon has the most wickets against India as he has taken 121 scalps in 27 matches. England is his second favourite team, Lyon has gotten 109 breakthroughs in 29 outings.

Australia will look to make their lead 2-0 while England will try to equalize the scorecard in the second test match of the Ashes Series at the historic Lord's on Wednesday.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

