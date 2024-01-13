'I don’t like waiting to bat', says Steve Smith on opening the batting in Tests for Australia

Sydney, Jan 13 Australia’s premier batter Steve Smith said one of the chief reasons behind moving to opening the batting in Tests has been not waiting for his turn to bat in Test cricket. Smith has never opened the batting in red-ball cricket, but is all set to take up the role when Australia face West Indies in the Test series opener at Adelaide on January 17.

“Since Marnus has been back playing at No.3, I’ve been waiting to bat for quite a long period of time. I don’t like waiting to bat, so I thought why don’t I put my hand up and have a crack up top? That way, you can get Cameron Green in and you’re playing your best six batters,” said Smith to Fox Sports.

He also cited the example of his familiarity against facing the new ball during the 2019 Ashes in England, a tour where he hit 774 runs at an average of an astonishing 110.54, something which can help him achieve success as an opener. “I am (excited). I like facing the newer ball. If you look back to the 2019 Ashes, I was in pretty early there most of the time where I was facing the new ball.”

“I batted No.3 from a number of years as well and was in early and did pretty well against the new ball. So it’s nothing new or foreign to me. I enjoy getting in there and getting amongst it and I’m looking forward to that challenge,” he added.

Smith also revealed that he had been eyeing the opening role in Tests once David Warner’s retirement from the format became clear, with Cameron Green set to bat at number four against the West Indies. “I mean, there’s been conversations happening for a little while.”

“Obviously, knowing that Davey was gonna finish up in Sydney and I know they were keen to get Cameron Green back into the fold as well. For me, it was a conversation saying, ‘I’m keen to go up to the top. If you were thinking about Greeny up the top, he hasn’t done it at all’. (Green) bats four in Shield cricket,” he concluded.

