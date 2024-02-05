"I don't look at numbers": Bumrah following India's 106-run win over England in 2nd Test

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 : Following India's 106-run win over England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on Monday, speedster Jasprit Bumrah said that he doesn't look at his record numbers since it is added baggage now.

While speaking at the post-match interview, Bumrah said that numbers used to excite him when he was young.

The 30-year-old revealed that 'yorker' was the first delivery, which he learned when he was young by seeing legendary pacers like Zaheer Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. He further added that it is his responsibility to help Team India since they are "going through a transition."

"I don't look at numbers. As a youngster, I did that and it made me excited. But now it's added baggage. As a youngster, that was the first delivery I learned (yorker). I had seen the legends of the game. Waqar, Wasim and even Zaheer Khan. We're going through a transition so I feel it's my responsibility to help them in any way I can. We discuss certain things. I have been playing with him for a long period of time (Rohit). No, not really (competition with Jimmy?). As a cricketer, I'm a fast bowling fan. If somebody's doing well, kudos to them. I look at the situation at the wicket and think about my options. I should not be a one-trick pony," Bumrah said.

Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to pick 150+ wickets in long-format cricket during the second day of the India-England Test match in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah achieved the remarkable feat after delivering 6781 balls in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav stands in the second spot with 7661 balls. Mohammed Shami and Kapil Dev hold third and fourth place with 7755 and 8378 balls, respectively.

Bumrah reached another milestone on Saturday. He took Kapil Dev's place to dismiss the opposition's third, fourth, fifth and sixth batters in an innings in a Test in India. Earlier, Kapil Dev made the record in 1983 against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, where the former India skipper made a stunning spell of 9/83.

In the second Test match, brilliant bowling spells from Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India overcome a fighting England as they levelled the series with a 106-run win over England in Visakhapatnam. The hosts have levelled the five-match series 1-1.

