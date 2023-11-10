I don't practice shots to be technically good but to score runs so that the team can win matches: Virat Kohli

New Delhi, Nov 10 India batter Virat Kohli has revisited the unforgettable moments that defined his match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 and elaborated on strategic refinements aimed at not only elevating his own game but also enriching the team's chances of victory.

To celebrate Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, the ICC has honoured the Indian cricket superstar by dubbing his spectacular 84m six with an almost straight bat against Pakistan's Haris Rauf at the MCG during the T20 World Cup 2022 as the 'Shot of the Century.'

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Virat Kohli on 'Believe': The Diwali Miracle' show, Kohli recalled his famous shot which broke the internet in his match against Pakistan and was termed as the ‘Shot of the Century’ by ICC at the T20 World Cup and said: "I have seen this a lot of times, but these small things in the middle, these are very special because obviously, you have lived these moments but you haven’t seen it again.

"Just those little moments are something that I'm very, you know, I feel very nostalgic about, and in a good way. You know what you did, and that moment got captured in some way and someone has seen it."

Kohli recently achieved a milestone by equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries in One-Day Internationals, securing his 49th century on his 35th birthday, in a league stage game against South Africa in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup.

The 35-year-old batter also spoke on how he has challenged himself as a cricketer to always improve on his game and how he feels that it is this mentality which has allowed him to excel in his career.

“I think you can call it that for sure. There is one thing that is practice on technique and skill. There is one where you think about techniques that you can use to win the match or if I can play like this, this is an improvement for sure.

"A lot of people don't know this about the improvement of batting. Improvement happens when you think about what can add to my game to win the match. You don’t do it to become a complete batsman.

"This very few people know that to technically look good you don’t practice; it is so that I can learn a new shot and I can score runs for the team and win the match."

I can cover all the spaces and score runs, and that should be the motivation. Think that's a nice way to put it; no one has given me perspective about this thing, but it feels like it is certainly a gift. It is not something that I will ever claim; I can only feel grateful. I mean, how can you not feel grateful?

"You're part of a moment which you felt was so pure and so intense at the same time, and you were chosen to be there in the execution of that moment.

"If I have seen such a moment, I will remember Sachin sir's sixes in Sharjah in the World Cup. And I’m in that moment, so I remember when this happened as well; everything comes to your mind.”

After equalling Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time with a total of 49 ODI centuries, Kohli will have at least two more opportunities at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to reach 50 and break the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.

India will next play the Netherlands on Sunday in their last league match before their semifinal match.

