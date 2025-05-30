India’s leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah spoke openly about England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ style ahead of the upcoming Test series in England this June. The five-match series will be part of the new World Test Championship cycle for the Shubman Gill-led Indian team. In a recent episode of the 'Beyond23 Cricket Podcast' hosted by former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Bumrah said England’s attacking approach to Test cricket was hard to fully understand. However, he added that this style could benefit the bowling unit by creating chances to take wickets. “They’re playing an interesting style of cricket which is interesting because I don’t really understand it too much. But as a bowling unit, we feel confident that when batters are ultra-aggressive, anyone can run through and get wickets,” Bumrah said.

The pacer also said his current focus was on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, where he plays for Mumbai Indians. The team is competing in the playoffs this year. Bumrah said he was not thinking too much about the England tour at this moment. Speaking about the challenge of playing in England, Bumrah said the conditions always present something different. He expressed his fondness for bowling with the Duke ball but was unsure how much it helps currently due to changes in the ball’s design.

“Playing in England is always a different challenge. I always love bowling with the Duke ball, but I don’t know how much the Duke ball is doing right now because there are constant changes to it. The weather and swinging conditions sometimes make it tough. When the ball gets soft, there is always a challenge. So, I always look forward to playing in England,” he said.

India will enter the England series amid a transition phase after the retirement of key players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The team has also lost consecutive Test series against New Zealand at home and Australia away.