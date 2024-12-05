I don't see a huge kind of shift from red-ball cricket to pink: Australia captain Cummins

Adelaide [Australia], December 5 : Australia captain Pat Cummins on Thursday reflected on the difficulty of the pink-ball Test and said that there's not a huge difference between red-ball cricket and pink.

India leads the series 1-0 after a commanding 295-run victory at Perth's Optus Stadium in the first Test. The pink-ball, day-night will begin from December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins said that some of the Aussie players have played a lot of pink-ball Tests but some of them have not played too much. The skipper added that the players have trained well in the last few days.

"Look hard to say some of our guys have played a lot, some of them have not played too much Pink balls. I think there is a little bit of getting used to, but you know that's what the last few days have been about trying to get your eye back trained. I don't see a huge kind of shift from red-ball cricket to pink-ball cricket," Cummins said.

Earlier on Thursday, Australia named the playing eleven for the Adelaide Test and added pacer Scott Boland to the side who will replace injured Josh Hazlewood at the Adelaide Oval.

The Adelaide Test will be Boland's first match for Australia in the last 18 months. Skipper Cummins also confirmed that Mitchell Marsh will be fit to bowl in the Adelaide Test.

Boland's previous Test was against England in the prestigious Ashes 2023 series. The 35-year-old will be replacing Hazlewood who suffered an injury during the Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On the other hand, Marsh has been added to the playing eleven even after battling with back stiffness, which stopped him from bowling at full tilt during India's second innings in the Perth Test, as per cricket.com.au.

Australia Playing XI for the Second Test: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor