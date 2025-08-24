"I don't think there is any such museum in the world": MCA President Naik hails Sharad Pawar Museum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : After the inauguration of the Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik has said the history of MCA should be taken forward as there isn't any such museum in the world.

MCA announced the grand inauguration of the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum on Thursday. Spanning over 8,000 sq. ft., this world-class museum stands as a fitting tribute to Mumbai's unparalleled contribution to Indian and global cricket.

"We have to take the rich history of Mumbai Cricket Association forward. This museum is called dynamic museum. It is a unique museum. I don't think there is any such museum in the whole world," Naik told mediapersons on Saturday.

The museum officially opened with much celebration, attended by dignitaries, cricketing legends, administrators, and members of the Mumbai cricket fraternity. Beginning September 22, 2025, the museum will be open to the public through mandatory online bookings. Ticket prices and time slots will be announced shortly.

Inside, the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum offers a unique blend of physical memorabilia, interactive exhibits, and advanced digital experiences.

Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar said, "I must say I've always considered myself a student of cricket history. In our playing days, there were no videos - only books and magazines. We learned from reading, from autobiographies, and from the written word. That's why seeing this museum makes me genuinely happy. MCA has done a wonderful job, not just for Mumbai cricket but for Indian cricket as a whole. Young players who visit will find inspiration in the stories and history preserved here."

The collection honours Mumbai's cricketing giants through specially curated sections dedicated to India's cricketing stalwarts, women's cricket achievements, World Cup triumphs, administrators and their contributions, and member clubs of MCA. From historic memorabilia to audio-visual experience centre, the museum blends nostalgia with innovation, offering an immersive journey through the city's cricketing heritage.

The highlight of the museum is a priceless collection of rare and iconic memorabilia gifted by Mumbai's legendary cricketers, showcasing the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket and its lasting impact on Indian and world cricket.

