Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] May 1 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori said that SRH had not delivered complete performances. He contrasts this with successful teams that are consistently good across all areas: bowling, batting, and fielding, which his team hasn't achieved consistently.

This comes ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"I don't think we've put together complete performances. I think we've let ourselves down in one facet, probably in every match. So I think you look at the good teams that are winning at the moment. They've been consistent across the board. And so for us, the challenge is, can we bowl well? Can we bat well to complement it? And can we feel well? And we just haven't been able to do that consistently," Daniel Vettori said in the pre-match press conference.

Vettori also told about SRH's inconsistency in performances, differentiating them from top teams. However, he praised individual performances, particularly batter Aniket Verma, who has adapted well to the team's style, and spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who has performed well as a spinner.

"You can find individual performances throughout the tournament. And where we have gone astray, I suppose, is that we haven't been consistent in those performances. And that's the difference between us and the teams at the top of the table. But in terms of individuals, I mean, I've been very pleased with Aniket Verma, I think coming into the side, coming into the IPL for the first time and being able to play a style that's really suited the team. And he's established himself as one of our key members. I think Zissane Ansari has been fantastic for us. It's not an easy game for a spinner and to be able to compete and contain some of these best batsmen in the world on small grounds, flat wickets," he added.

SRH is at the ninth in the points table with three wins and six losses in nine matches. SRH won the previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets.

On the other hand, GT is fourth in the table with six wins and three losses in nine matches. They suffered a defeat in the previous match against the Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor