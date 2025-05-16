"I don't worry that much about right and left-hand combinations": RCB DOC Mo Bobat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 : Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, the franchise's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, spoke about his philosophy of not worrying much about the right and left-hand combinations.

RCB, currently placed in the second spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with eight wins and three losses, has 16 points. It will resume the competition following a temporary suspension with a match against KKR at Bengaluru on Saturday. KKR is in sixth place with five wins, six losses, and a no result, giving them 11 points.

The IPL action was halted on May 9 for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, and is set to resume from May 17.

"My own personal philosophy is that I don't worry that much about right and left-hand combinations. I know different teams view that differently. I think that since we've had the impact player rule and every team has six or seven bowlers, it almost doesn't matter if you've got right and left-handers. It just changes the bowling combination," Mo Bobat said in the pre-match press conference.

"I think in an 11 vs 11 line-up, sometimes having that left-hander in your batting order can mean that you can put one of their bowlers under pressure. I see that less as a thing now. We've seen so many times during this competition that a certain bowler type hasn't bowled their overs because there was a left-hander at the crease and they just get through fine," he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Mayank Agrawal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

