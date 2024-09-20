"I eveny him, wish I could be him": Ashwin hails Jadeja for his remarkable display against Bangladesh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 : India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on his teammate Ravindra Jadeja and said that he always "envy him."

The opening two days have been a topsy-turvy affair for both sides. Bangladesh managed to reduce India to 144-6, foreshadowing signs of wrapping up the first inning quickly. The experienced duo of Ashwin and Jadeja, who are well known for their capabilities with the ball, steadied the ship by stitching up a 199-run partnership.

Ashwin spoke about his compatriot Jadeja, lavished praise and the bond that the duo share and said at the end of the day's press conference, "It's happened [our partnership in cricket]. You don't plan for such things. Jaddu's one cricketer who's evolved so nicely. I always envy him, I have made amply clear."

On a benign surface, Ravichandran Ashwin took the mantle of piling up runs on the board, and Jadeja held the fort on the other end.

Ashwin's brisk-paced 113-run knock on his home turf and Jadeja's flawless 86 took the pressure off India's shoulders. He shed light on the conversation that he had with Ashwin during their match-saving partnership in the opening Test against Bangladesh.

"So gifted, so talented. He's found ways to maximise his potential, keeps it really simple, can repeat it day in, day out. I wish I could be him, but I am glad I am myself. He's an exceptionally good cricketer, I am happy for him. In so many ways, watching him bat over the last couple of years has given me insights on how better I can be. Both of us have grown together, both of us have done some special things. We really value one another at this stage, and both of us are enjoying each other's success, more than ever before," he added.

While Ashwin raised his bat for a hard-fought century, Jadeja fell 14 runs short. Taskin Ahmed forced out a healthy edge from Jadeja's bat, ending his hopes of hitting his fifth Test century on a bitter note.

Despite missing out on his moment of glory, Jadeja built on a strong batting display with the ball. Even though the pitch didn't have much on offer for him, he managed to deceive the experienced duo of Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan.

Jadeja (296) added two scalps to his name, leaving him just four wickets short of hitting the 300 Test wickets milestone. He is eyeing to leave Chennai with the record in his impressive resume.

After putting a mammoth total of 376 on the board, Bangladesh folded on just 14 in front of India's bowling prowess. At the end of the second day's play, India managed to take a formidable 308-run lead.

