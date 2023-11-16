"I feel embarrassed": Wasim Akram on Sikander Bakht's comments on Rohit Sharma's toss technique

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Following Sikander Bakht's comments on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's toss technique, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said that he felt embarrassed.

While speaking to A Sports, Akram said that he doesn't even want to comment on Bakht's controversial claims.

"Who decides where the coin should land? It is just for sponsorship! I feel embarrassed. I can't even... I don't even want to comment on it," Akram further said.

On the other hand, former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan said that Bakht is just trying to create a fuss. he added that every captain has a different way of tossing the coin.

"He is mistaken, just creating a fuss. Every captain has a different way of tossing the coin," Khan added.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik said, "This shouldn't even be discussed."

Sikander while talking on Pakistan-based Geo News, claimed that when Rohit spins the coin at the time of toss, "He (Rohit) always sends the coin far and the opposition captain never goes to see the outcome."

His comments came after India sealed their place in the final by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitched up a partnership to pull the Kiwis back into the game. But Shami's seven-wicket haul left the Blackcaps without answers and India went on to register a 70-run victory.

India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as South Africa and Australia square off in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor