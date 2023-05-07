I feel Matheesha Pathirana should not play red-ball cricket’: MS Dhoni

Arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns in the 49th game of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6. This was the second time that the two sides were meeting each other this season, and the four-time champions CSK managed to get an edge over the five-time champions MI again, defeating them by six wickets. Matheesha Pathirana's career-best spell helped CSK set the tone for the chase. The Lankan pacer returned magical figures of 3 for 15 in 4 overs, helping Chennai restrict the hosts to 139 for 8 in 20 overs. Apart from Pathirana, the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Deepak Chahar picked a couple of wickets each.

After clinching their 6th win this season, Dhoni heaped massive praise on Pathirana, calling him an asset for Sri Lankan cricket. But at the same time, CSK skipper also had advice for the youngster.“People who don’t have very clean action, batsmen have a difficult time picking it and when trying to go after the bowler. But his consistency, variation, pace makes him special. What’s important is to keep an eye on how much cricket he is playing. I feel he should not play red-ball cricket, not even get close to it, even play only ICC tournaments with ODIs and keep the rest as less as possible, because he’s not someone who’ll change a lot. This is what he’ll do", Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. So you can always use him at crucial times. But make sure he’s fit and available for all the ICC tournaments and he’ll be a great asset for Sri Lanka. Not to forget, he’s a really young boy. The last time he came, he was very lean but has put on muscle and is stronger. I feel he’ll serve for a long time in Sri Lankan cricket but he’ll have to keep an eye on how much he bowls," he further added.