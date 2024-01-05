"I feel proud": Aamer Jamal on representing Pakistan in Test series against Australia

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : Pakistan batting all-rounder Aamer Jamal said on Friday that he was proud to represent his country in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia in Sydney.

While speaking at the Tea break on day three of the Test match, Jamal said that it was a big "achievement" for him to represent his country in the long-format game.

He added that the captain, vice captain, and coaching staff are giving him the confidence to perform well in the series.

Talking about his 82-run knock in Pakistan's first inning, Jamal added that his partnership with Mir Hamza helped the visitors get back in the game.

"I am over the moon now. I feel proud to be representing my country at such a level and performing for them. This is a wonderful achievement for me. It's been so long, I still remember those days when I came to watch the Pakistan tea games and now I represent my country. I just back myself every time. Even if I concede runs, I back myself. When you try to get a wicket, you give boundaries as well. Captain, vice-captain, coaching staff - they've been giving me confidence. They wanted me to bowl the way I was bowling. We were seven down for 227, that partnership with Mir Hamza brought us back into the game and we are even a couple of runs ahead of them," Jamal said.

The 27-year-old has made 125 runs in five innings of the ongoing Test series against Australia, with an average of over 31. He also displayed a stellar performance with the ball, bagging 18 wickets in the three-match Test series and being the joint-highest wicket-taker with Pat Cummins.

Recapping the second session of day three, a half-century by Mitchell Marsh in the third successive Test and his partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey put Australia within touching distance of a lead during the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.

At Tea, Australia scored 289/6, with Marsh (50*) unbeaten. Australia started the second session at 199/4, with Travis Head and Marsh unbeaten at six each. Head continued his disappointing run in the series, being trapped lbw by Aamer Jamal for just 10. Australia was five down at 205 runs.

