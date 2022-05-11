'I felt absolutely helpless, have seen everything': Virat Kohli breaks silence on poor form in IPL

The poster boy of Indian cricket Virat Kohli, who is going through an unprecedented lean patch, said during a chat on Wednesday that he felt "absolutely helpless" after his second first-ball duck in the ongoing IPL.

Kohli has only 216 runs in 12 innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the current IPL season, he has managed to score a half-century once.

Kohli has got three ducks so far this season, two of which have been golden ducks. He said in a video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore, that how much he misses his best friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

The host of the show jokingly asked Virat about his love for animals and 'ducks', to which Kohli replied, "First-ball ducks. After the second one, I actually realised what it feels like to be like you, absolutely helpless. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It's been so long, I have seen everything in this game."

Speaking about his loyalty to RCB, Virat said, "The perks of loyalty are way more than the perks of captaincy."

Virat Kohli also went on to say how much he misses his best friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers, "I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me - he was in the US recently watching Golf - Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So, he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family. We stay in touch - he is very keenly obviously watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity."

Commenting on Faf Du Plessis, Virat said, "I and Faf have always gotten along really well even before we played together this season because he was the captain of South Africa for a while. Faf is a guy who is very sure of himself, and he has full authority on the field. Sometimes I mention things and tells me 'no, I don't want to do that', which I respect a lot because that obviously makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under."

"As I said, we have had mutual respect for many years even before he played for RCB because he was captain of South Africa, and always had some nice conversations - pre-match, post-match. Yeah, there was always respect there but now I have gotten to know him much better and he's a brilliant guy and yes obviously a very good-looking guy," he added.

RCB are currently ranked 4th in the points table with 7 wins in 12 games. To finish the league stage among the top four teams, they must win at least one of their remaining two games.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor