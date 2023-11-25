"I go for my shots in last 2-3 overs, try batting as deep as possible": Rinku Singh

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Indian middle-order batter Rinku Singh said that while batting, he tries to accelerate the score in the last two three overs and aims to bat deep till the very end.

Singh said that he cautiously plays the first five to six balls and then goes for big shots.

"When I come to the field, I first play five-to-six balls cautiously and then try to go for my shots. My mindset is to bat deep and try my shots in the last two or three overs. Sometimes it does not come off if it is not my day. I try to stay as calm as possible," said Rinku in an interaction with JioCinema.

Following his fine performances for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), including five successive sixes in the final over during a 205-run chase against Gujarat Titans, Rinku earned a place in the Indian T20I team and has impressed with his finishing skills so far.

On smashing five sixes against Gujarat Titans, Rinku revealed that he was not aware of the exact number of runs needed till the final two balls and felt his side had lost the game.

"I was not batting that well and we were losing the game. In the second last over, I hit a four and a six and got some confidence from there. I felt we had lost, I did not even remember how much we needed in the last over. When I hit three sixes, I got to know we needed 10 in the final two balls and we could win from there. With those two sixes, we won," said Rinku.

On receiving a video call from iconic Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, also the owner of KKR after the win over GT, Rinku recalled, "He video-called me (SRK). He told me he would come to my marriage. He does not go to marriages usually he told me, let us see when it (his marriage) will happen."

Rinku said that he started to play cricket out of his own enjoyment and needed to help his family come out of financial issues.

"When I started cricket, I never thought I would come this far. I enjoyed the game, that is why I started to play it. I started to work hard. Things changed. The financial condition at home was not fine, that is why I started playing, that if I work hard, maybe I will reach somewhere," said Rinku.

"Everything is fine now. We have our own house now. We do not face as many problems as we faced earlier. I played cricket for my family, I work hard for them, and that belief has taken me ahead," he added.

On winning a gold medal in cricket at the Asian Games in Hangzhou this year, Rinku said, "It feels good. It was a nice experience. Gold has a lot of value attached to it."

Talking about his international debut, Rinku said that he felt good about making his international debut and his parents were also happy about it.

"Everyone works hard for it, me too. It felt really good. For parents too, it was nice. My mother was especially really proud. I felt good on wearing the jersey and video called my mother," he added.

In six T20Is and three innings, Rinku has scored 97 runs at an average of 97 and a strike rate of 194. His best score is 38.

