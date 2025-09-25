"I go with the flow": Abhishek Sharma reflects on his batting approach

Dubai [UAE], September 25 : After a 41-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma attributed his success to playing according to the flow of the game and adapting to the field placement.

Sharma acknowledged that he and Shubman Gill took time to settle in against Bangladesh's bowlers, who were swinging and seaming the ball and emphasised the importance of practice sessions, where he focuses on playing shots without getting out.

Abhishek, who smashed a 37-ball 75, laid a solid foundation for India with fellow opener Shubman Gill, who contributed 29 runs. The duo put on a 77-run partnership in just 6.2 overs, providing India with a blazing start. However, the middle order could not capitalise on the momentum, and the team was eventually restricted to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Speaking after the match, Abhishek said, "I got the job done for my team. I have told you before, also I go with the flow. When it's in my range, I go after it even if it's the first ball and try to get the power play for my team. In a few matches, I wanted to go after the first ball because there are certain bowlers who want to get a wicket off the first ball."

"This was a fresh wicket, I wanted to have a look, the ball was swinging and seaming. So Shubman and I decided to have a look and then go. I always wanted to go with the field, I always see the field and then go for my shots. I want to play according to the field," he added.

Abhishek also emphasised the value of focused practice sessions in his preparation. "I have done a lot of work in the practice sessions, which is a time when the batter gets to play a lot of balls. When you play too many shots in the net, you can get out, but I practice and try not to get out in the nets," he said.

India, with this win, became the first team to secure a place in the final, while Sri Lanka has been knocked out of the tournament. Pakistan and Bangladesh will now face each other in a do-or-die clash for the remaining spot in the final.

India will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 26 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The outcome of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match on September 25 will determine India's opponent for the final on September 28.

