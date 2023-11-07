"I had a good chat with Sachin Tendulkar": Ibrahim Zadran after playing a 129-run knock against Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : After playing a 129-run knock against Australia in the 39th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, Afghani opener Ibrahim Zadran said that talking to Sachin Tendulkar helped him.

Speaking after the end of the first inning, the 21-year-old said that he worked hard for the ODI World Cup 2023. Zadran added that he missed a hundred against Pakistan but was able to make it today against Australia.

The right-handed batter revealed that prior to the match he was talking to his coach and told them that he had a feeling he would get a century in the next three matches.

Zadran heaped praise on Rashid Khan and said that the Afghani spinner played well in the end.

While ending, Zadran further added that he had a good chat with the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday and when the Master Blaster shared his interview.

"I am feeling great to score Afghanistan's maiden hundred in (World Cup). I worked really hard for this tournament, I missed a hundred against Pakistan but made it today. I was talking to my coaching staff and I told them I had a feeling I would get a hundred in the next three matches. The wicket is looking good, ball is coming so well. If we had made good partnerships and kept wickets in hand, we would have scored 330 but we lost a few wickets and didn't get the kind of partnership (we were looking for) but Rashid played well in the end. We have a plan for every opposition and it was our aim to put this score. We will try to bowl and field well. I had a good chat with Sachin Tendulkar; he shared his experience and I said before the match that I would bat like Sachin Tendulkar; he gave me a lot of energy and confidence," Zadran said.

Afghanistan's maiden century at the Cricket World Cup came after Zadran scored his hundred from 131 balls. While the 21-year-old slammed his fifth career ton.

Coming to the match, Zadran (129 runs from 143 balls) and Rashid Khan (35 runs from 18 balls) powered Afghanistan to 291/5. The Afghani opener smashed eight fours and three sixes in the game. On the other hand, Rashid slammed two fours and three sixes.

Australia could not make a mark in the game with the ball. Aussie star bowler Starc has been expensive with the ball as he gifted 70 runs in his nine-over spell and picked one wicket. Hazlewood bagged two wickets in his nine-over spell. Meanwhile, Maxwell and Zampa picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

