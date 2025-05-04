"I had a lot of confidence...": PBKS' Prabhsimran after third successive fifty of IPL 2025

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 : After hitting his third-successive half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh said that he feels confident after his previous innings and is trying to play every ball on its merit.

Prabhsimran continued his rich run of form, officially securing his best IPL season ever as an explosive PBKS smashed 236/5 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. During the innings, Prabhsimran smashed 91 in just 48 balls, with six fours and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 189.

Speaking after the post-innings break, Prabhsimran said, "I started well, I had a lot of confidence from my last innings. I got a chance early on and I was able to capitalize. There's no strategy as such, I'm playing the ball on its merit, want to thank the management as well for backing me. I felt I can take a bit of time after the powerplay. When you get set, when you have already scored 30-35, you need to convert it into something big, it is good that at times Shreyas (Iyer) is doing it, at times I am doing it and at times, Priyansh (Arya) is doing it. The score is really good, we have to bowl in good areas and win the match."

During the ongoing season, Prabhsimran is PBKS's highest run-getter and seventh-highest, with 437 runs in 11 matches and innings at an average of 39.72, with a strike rate of over 170 and four half-centuries. His best score is 91.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. A quick cameo of 30 in 14 balls (one four and four sixes) by Josh Inglis and 78-run third wicket stand between Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 in 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a 54-run fifth wicket stand between Prabhsimran and Shashank Singh (33* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took PBKS to 236/5 in their 20 overs.

Akash Maharaj Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for LSG.

PBKS needs to defend 237 runs to get their seventh win of the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor