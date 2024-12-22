'I had no role': Former India Cricketer Robin Uthappa Responds On Allegations of Rs 23 Lakh PF Fraud

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has responded after an arrest warrant was issued against him regarding an alleged fraud involving Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits.

"In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lenceria Pvt. Ltd, Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Berryz Fashion House," Uthappa stated.

"In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses. Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date," he added.

Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago. When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement. Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings, and my legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days," Uthappa said.

On December 21, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Shadakshara Gopala Reddy, issued the warrant, demanding that Uthappa pay a sum of Rs 23,36,602 Lakhs in connection with the case.Uthappa, has been asked to appear before the commissioner by December 27, 2024. The warrant, sent to Pulakeshinagar Police Station, mandates his arrest and presentation within 24 hours unless the dues and a Rs 5,000 processing fee are paid.

Uthappa has played 59 international matches for India and has been a popular player in the Indian Premier League. He has scored a total of 1,183 runs and has seven half-centuries to his name in international cricket.