'I Hate Talking About Individuals': What Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Told Rishabh Pant in the Dressing Room (Watch)

India tour of England 2025: Head coach Gautam Gambhir said on Sunday, July 27, at the dressing room that he hates talking about individual players in team sports. He said that the character and foundation of the current Indian team will be built on Rishabh Pant's remarkable act of courage, which saw him bat in the first innings of the fourth Test with a broken right foot.

A video of Gambhir speaking to the Indian cricket team in the dressing room emerged on social media. In it, he can be heard saying, "The foundation of this team will be based on what Rishabh, you have done for this team. " The team in the dressing room cheered for Pant.

Gambhir, further pointing the finger at Pant, said, "I hate talking about individuals. I have never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You have not only inspired this dressing room, but you have also inspired the next generation. This is what you have done, and that is the legacy which you have created for yourself and for everyone in this dressing room. So very, very well done from everyone. And the country will be...is always...will be proud of you."

Pant added crucial first-inning runs for the team despite batting with a fractured foot after missing a reverse sweep of Chris Woakes on day one. He managed to get a half-century, helping India post 358 on day two. Pant was not required to bat in the second innings as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar guided India to a morale-boosting draw with a century each to keep the series alive.