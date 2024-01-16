"I have been backed by management...": Arshdeep Singh on his performance in last 12 months

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 : Ahead of India's third T20I against Afghanistan, India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh opened up on his uneven phase during the last 12 months and how he was backed by the management.

"The last 12 months have gone mixed as I have faced both good and bad phases in this time. I have been backed by the management as well as by the team and I try to learn new things every day," Arshdeep said in a pre-match press conference.

The bowler talked about the roles given to the players in the team.

"Everyone's role is defined and they know that in which situation they have to go and play. As a bowler, the roles are defined as we have to bowl in the start, middle and end phases. As a team, we are enjoying each and everyone's success. If the roles are defined, the players get clarity to perform properly," the 24-year-old asserted.

Arshdeep said that he is working on his batting regularly. He said that he tries to contribute with the bat if he gets the chance and tries to hit a four or six in the crunch situations.

"I have been working regularly on my batting and in the last game I was batting at 10 according to the team sheet...I thought I will bat at nine and had a chat with the batting coach as well. Whenever I get the opportunity, I try to contribute to the team, be it a boundary, be it a single. I try to hit a four or a six on a crunch situation," he said.

"I play whenever or wherever I get a chance to play cricket whether it's red ball or white ball. There's one thing that when you come from Ranji after bowling a lot of overs from the red ball, you don't have a problem while bowling from the white ball. In the domestic team, I have got free hand as I bat at ten or eleven and here also (one) gets a free hand but I get fewer chances here (India)," he added.

