‘I have come to play in the IPL, not to take abuses’ ,says Naveen-ul-Haq after fight with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq came face to face during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants with the two players involved in a heated argument twice during the match at Ekana Stadium on Monday. Kohli and Naveen had a go at each other in the 17th over of LSG’s inning before they had to be separated while shaking hands at the end of the match after RCB won the game by 18 runs.

Virat Kohli also got into a verbal altercation with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and the trio of them were fined heavily by the BCCI for their on-field antics in Lucknow. Now as per a Indian Express report, Naveen after the tiff has said to one of his LSG teammates that he has come here to play IPL, and not to take abuse from anyone. The 23-year-old on Tuesday morning shared a cryptic Instagram post, which is being deciphered as a dig at Virat Kohli “You get what you deserve. That’s how it should be and that’s how it goes,” Naveen wrote on his Instagram story. While Kohli and Gambhir were slapped with a 100 per cent match fees penalty, Naveen was fined 50 per cent. Naveen was one of the top performers for LSG taking three wickets on a spin-friendly wicket. However, 126 total from RCB proved to be as none of the LSG batters showed much resistance and they fell 18 runs shot.