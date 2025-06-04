"I have known him since he was called 'Cheeku'...": Harbhajan feels Virat "deserves" all rewards for hard work

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was as pleased as a punch after witnessing Virat Kohli end his 18-year-long wait to lift his first IPL trophy with his beloved Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a pulsating final against Punjab Kings.

The night of June 3 will hold a special place in the hearts of Virat and RCB fans after Bengaluru etched its name in the history books with a six-run triumph in a gripping final in Ahmedabad.

Punjab faltered in its attempts to gun down the 191-run target and, in the end, stood one hit away from ending their maiden trophy drought. Virat fell to his knees, soaking in every moment with tears in his eyes as his teammates came sprinting towards him to embrace the franchise icon.

After failing thrice to turn his dream into reality, Virat lifted his prized possession and kissed it during the ceremony. He wasn't the only one who was overwhelmed with emotions.

Everyone who has witnessed Virat's journey was engulfed in emotions, along with Harbhajan, who believes the 36-year-old deserves all the rewards for his hard work.

"I am really happy for Virat Kohli. It was a long wait. The loyalty of RCB fans stood with the team through thick and thin, which shows loyalty. In the 18th year, the trophy had to go to the 18th number. When he got emotional, we all got emotional. It is never too late," Harbhajan told ANI.

"We want to see him get all the rewards for his hard work. He is a legend in this game. He should have every trophy he deserves, every bit of it. The way RCB played cricket was unbelievable," he added.

Harbhajan has witnessed Virat from the days he came in as a youngster and was nicknamed 'Cheeku'. The 44-year-old is proud that a youngster who came in his era went on to dominate the world and proved his mettle across the globe.

"Obviously, emotions are attached to a player. I have known Virat since he was called 'Cheeku'. To see him grow is a great satisfaction. A young player proved his mettle in world cricket. Under his captaincy, India became the number one Test team. The way he promoted the Test format is remarkable," he said.

Virat was the driving force with his dazzling batting display throughout the tournament. He was Bengaluru's top run-getter with 657 runs from 15 fixtures at 54.75 while striking at 144.71.

