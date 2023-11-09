"I have never seen anything like that," comments Ponting on Glenn Maxwell's double ton against Afghanistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Australia great Ricky Ponting believes that the Aussies will get immense belief from Glenn Maxwell's stunning innings against Afghanistan and that it could prove pivotal in their quest for a sixth ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title.

Maxwell overcame severe cramps and a back spasm to smash an unbeaten 201* in just 128 balls (21 fours and 10 sixes) against Afghanistan on Tuesday to help Australia reach the semifinals. With Aussies at 91/7 in a run-chase of 292 at one point, Maxwell and skipper Pat Cummins snatched the victory from jaws of defeat.

It was a knock of immense quality from Maxwell, with Ponting revealing after the match that the innings was the best he can remember.

"I have been around a lot of games playing and calling and I have never seen anything like that, and I will be very surprised if I see anything like that ever again," Ponting exclaimed.

"It was the most remarkable thing you have probably ever seen in cricket. Ben Stokes' Test innings to win it (third Ashes Test in 2019) at Headingley was something that I had never seen before and I think this one goes past that just for the sheer enormity of what it means for the Australian cricket team making the World Cup semi-finals."

This unbelievable triumph marked Australia's sixth win on the trot at the World Cup and fixed the five-time champions' encounter with South Africa in an exciting semi-final next week for a place in the tournament decider.

Ponting thinks Maxwell's heroics against Afghanistan might just prove the catalyst for Australia to continue their winning run, and provide them with the belief that they can go on and win another World Cup title.

"All the great teams that I have played with and all the great teams that I have been around have always had that belief that they can win from anywhere, and literally anywhere, even World Cup campaigns that I played in," Ponting said.

"We had games where we probably should not have won, but someone was there with that belief to put their hand up and win the game. And that is what I talk about with Australia in World Cups.

"They have got this knack of being able to just win the big moments and today was a huge moment as they qualify for the World Cup semi-finals now and hopefully onwards and upwards for them," concluded the legendary batter.

