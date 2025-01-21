"I have no regrets": Konstas reflects on his shoulder bumping incident with Kohli

Melbourne [Australia], January 21 : Young Australian batting sensation Sam Konstas opened up on his shoulder bumping incident with top India batter Virat Kohli during the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that he has "no regrets". Konstas was speaking to Australian broadcaster 7News Melbourne.

The 19-year-old Konstas was called into the Australia squad at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in place of Nathan McSweeney and had an uphill task to open for Australia in front of a sell-out crowd at the Boxing Day Test against a proven Indian pace attack.

Konstas was entertaining throughout his stay on the crease and became a popular face among Australian fans. He made the headlines with a sublime ramp shot off Bumrah in the first inning at the Melbourne Test, declaring his intent to be aggressive even against the brand-new red ball.

Konstas' much-anticipated debut in Australia turned out to be one of the most entertaining in a long while. Not only did the 19-year-old make headlines by toying with Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and scoring 34 of his 60 runs against him, but Virat also got involved in a heated exchange with the youngster after bumping into him, making a direct physical shoulder-to-shoulder contact.

Speaking to 7NEWS Melbourne, Konstas said that he has watched the replay of his debut match for Australia "many times" and said that it was "special".

"I have no regrets. I like to live by that and it was so special. I watched it so many times, not going to lie," Konstas told 7NEWS Melbourne.

Meanwhile, India has hit rock bottom on the back of successive setbacks in Test format. Before hosting New Zealand, India's path to the World Test Championship final looked crystal clear.

But out of the blue, New Zealand orchestrated a historic series whitewash in the subcontinent, which left India's road to the WTC final an intricate affair. After ending up on the wrong side of a 3-0 series defeat, India had to defy the odds in Australia with a series win.

Despite the historic win in the opening game at Perth, India's hopes of a series win faded with each passing game, and the five-match series ended with Australia reclaiming the BGT after 10 years with a 3-1 series win.

