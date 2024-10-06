Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 : Promising cricketer Yash Thakur visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and attended the famous Bhasma Aarti on Sunday morning.

Yash Thakur, who plays for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), expressed his awe after experiencing the ritual.

"I have not experienced anything like this before. I felt an energy here. I wish to get the India cap as soon as possible and win matches for the country," Thakur said while speaking to ANI.

The bowler played 10 games in the season where he managed to snap 11 wickets which included a fifer (5/30) against Gujarat Titans (GT) for his team at an average of 36.55. He conceded runs at an economy of 11.32 in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

A special Bhasma Aarti was performed and devotees were seen engrossed in devotion on the premises of the temple. Devotees queued up late at night to worship Baba Mahakal.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple, following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis and sandalwood.

After that special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed amid the beating of drums and blowing of Shankh (conch shells).

