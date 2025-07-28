Manchester [UK], July 28 : England Test skipper Ben Stokes shared thoughts on his batting performance against India on Day 4 of the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India, which was played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Stokes played a magnificent knock of 141 runs from 198 balls, which was laced with 11 boundaries and three maximums in his innings. Ben Stokes was awarded player of the match for his brilliant five-wicket haul, followed by a stellar hundred in the first innings. This was his consecutive POTM award in the ongoing series.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Stokes told the media, "I'm not someone who particularly looks at the overall statistics of things. I feel like I've gradually got better and even last week at Lord's, 70 runs, but it was more in the moments that I found myself in, I've been able to apply myself and spend some important time out in the middle, get some important runs, and that's how I look at it. I've had a good game this week as an all-rounder, but I felt better sitting here last week talking to everyone with three for and a two for and 30 and a 40."

"I'm sitting here now with 140 and six wickets in the game with a fifer. I judge the performances I give to the team based on the results and my contributions during games, and whether they are influencing the game in the way I want them to, which will help us win. That's how I look at it," the left-hand batter added.

Earlier on Day 4 of the Manchester Test, Stokes brought up 7000 Test runs in style with a splendid six on Day 4 in the Manchester Test against India on Saturday.

Stokes in Tests has slammed 7,032 runs in 115 matches at an average of 35.69, with 14 centuries and 35 fifties in 206 innings. Best score of 258.

In doing so, Stokes became just the third all-rounder in Test history to achieve the double of 7000 runs and 200 wickets, joining the exclusive company of Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis, according to the ICC website.

He had brought up his 200th Test wicket last year at Lord's against the West Indies. The century against India was a significant one for Stokes as it ended a two-year wait for a Test hundred, his last coming during the Ashes in July 2023.

It was a gritty knock from the 34-year-old, who fought through cramps on Day 3 and had to briefly leave the field before returning to the crease following Jamie Smith's dismissal.

