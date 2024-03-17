"I just stick to what I do best," says Marizanne Kapp ahead of WPL 2024

New Delhi [India], March 17 : Ahead of the final match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals' (DC) star allrounder Marizanne Kapp said that she just tried to give her best which helped scalp wickets.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Kapp accepted that she conceded a few runs in the second season of WPL. The 34-year-old added that she just tried to deliver "dot balls" as much as possible.

"I've found if I just stick to what I do best I usually end up with the wickets or being quite economical. There were some games where I went for a bit of runs when I changed what I do well. When I thought they would maybe try and lap or they were going to run at me or step across the line and I try something different, that's usually when I go for runs. But if they do those things and I stick to what I do best, usually it works out. So I just try and keep it simple, hit my hard back of a length, bowl line and length, and try and bowl as many dot balls as possible," Kapp was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Kapp felt "nice" after helping her side move to the tournament's final match by taking wickets with a new ball.

"It's obviously good to up my team into the finals. It's always nice contributing and taking wickets with the new ball. I feel like it's so important in the T20 format, especially in these leagues, because the top order is so heavy with internationals, especially, and big hits. So I feel like something that's needed in T20 cricket is wickets, early wickets," she added.

The 34-year-old bowling allrounder is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing WPL 2024. She picked up 11 wickets at an average of 14.18 after appearing in 6 matches.

After the end of the group stage matches, DC stood at the top of the standings with 12 points, which helped Lanning's side move directly into the finals. DC won six matches after playing eight league games.

The final match of the WPL 2024 will be played between the Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor