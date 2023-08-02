"I just try to do my best," says Indian batter Shubman Gill after a match-winning knock

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], August 2 : After being awarded 'Player of the Match' for a match-winning knock of 85-runs against West Indies in the third ODI, Shubman Gill said that he tries to do his best.

With Mukesh Kumar's early breakthroughs followed by Shardul Thakur's clobber bowling, India registered a 2-1 series win against West Indies after winning the third ODI match by massive 200-runs Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday.

During the post-match presentation, Shubman said, "Very special for me, I was looking for a big score but unfortunately that didn't happen and I'm happy that we ended up on the winning side. It was a good (the pitch), initially the ball was coming on nicely and as the ball got older it became tough to hit. In the last game, I was set and looking for a big one and tried to accelerate, you gotta keep putting the pressure on the opposition as that's how the ODI game have evolved recently. I just try to do my best and not think too much about who's playing or not."

Chasing a huge total of 352, West Indies lose their first wicket early as Mukesh Kumar dismissed Brandon King on a duck in the first over.

Mukesh again struck the wicket, he cleared up WI captain Shai Hope at 5. Shubman Gill took the catch at the slip. Suffering from Mukesh’s class swing, West Indies were 17/3 after 7 overs.

West Indies continued to crumble as Shardul Thakur dismissed Romario Shepherd (8) on a bounce in the 14th over. Shepherd tried a pull shot but he found Unadkat in the deep backward square.

Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph bounced back as they added 50–run partnership in 47 balls for the 9th wicket. However, their partnership came to an end after Thakur dismissed Joseph at 26 with a bouncer. Ishan Kishan caught Joseph in a failed pull shot.

Thakur picked the last wicket by clearing up Jayden Seales with an angled ball hitting the stumps. India won by a massive 200 runs in 35.3 overs.

Earlier, The outstanding opening partnership of 143 runs between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill followed by quickfire knocks from Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya powered India to 351/5.

Gill scored the highest for India with 85 off 92 while Kishan played a fine knock of 77 runs. Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya played a fiery unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 52 while Sanju Samson also smashed a vital 51 runs off 41 balls. Romario Shepherd scalped two wickets for West Indies, conceding 73 runs in his 10 overs spell.

