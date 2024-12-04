I just want to be in the playing eleven: KL Rahul ahead of Adelaide Test against Australia

Adelaide [Australia], December 4 : Ahead of the Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul said that he just wants to be in the playing eleven.

Rahul displayed a poor performance in Test cricket in recent times and was dropped from the squad for the last two long format matches against New Zealand. However, in the Perth Test, KL Rahul played a magnificent innings of 77 runs from 176 balls which was laced with five boundaries in his innings.

Rahul along with Yashasvi Jaiswal built a record-breaking partnership of 201 runs for the first wicket in the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, KL Rahul added he is up for any batting position in the squad. The 32-year-old added that he just wants to play for the country and score runs.

"Anything, I said this before, I just want to be in the playing eleven, fit me in wherever. I just wanna go there and bat and play for the team," KL Rahul said.

India are currently 1-0 up in the BGT series following their record-shattering 295-run victory in Perth. The second Test will be played in a day-night format in Adelaide, beginning from Friday.

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

