I just want to deliver: India's Richa Ghosh on her performance against UAE

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 21 : India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh opened up on her performance against the UAE in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 and said that she just wanted to deliver for the Women in Blue.

Richa was named the 'Player of the Match' after her stupendous performance in the game. She played an unbeaten knock of 64 runs from 29 balls at a strike rate of 220.69. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed 12 fours and 1 six during her time on the crease.

Speaking after the match, Richa said that India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped her while they were batting together. The 20-year-old added that the first four cover drives, which she hit, were her favourites.

"Really happy. When I'm playing with Harry di, she guides me about how the ball is coming on. When the opportunity comes to me, I want to just deliver what I know and what I'm practicing. The first four from the cover drive was the favourite moment. Yeah I'm feeling good (recovery from concussion)," Richa said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, UAE decided to bowl first in Dambulla.

Harmanpreet Kaur (66 runs from 47 balls, 7 fours and 1 six) and Richa Ghosh (64* runs from 29 balls, 12 fours and 1 six) were the standout batters for the Women in Blue and powered them to 201/5 in the first inning. Shafali Verma (37 runs from 18 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) also played a supporting role for the Indian side.

Kavisha Egodage led the UAE bowling attack after picking up two wickets in her four-over spell.

Kavisha Egodage (40* runs from 32 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) and skipper Esha Rohit Oza (38 runs from 36 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) were the top performers from the UAE side as they powered them to 127/7 and conceded a 78-run defeat.

Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up two wickets in her four-over spell and successfully defended the 202-run target.

