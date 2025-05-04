"I knew I had the bowler under pressure": Romario Shepherd on his explosive finish against CSK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Romario Shepherd is known for his explosive and short stays at the crease. On Saturday, he faced just 14 balls and smashed ten of them to the boundary against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In last year's Indian Premier League (IPL), he hit seven boundaries in 10 balls. Earlier this year in the International League T20 (ILT20), he faced 13 balls and sent 7 of those to the fence. He thrives in innings that last 15 balls or fewer and has a strike rate of over 200 in 20 such knocks.

Shepherd is the kind of finisher who can completely change the game in a few deliveries. While there are others with more consistency or adaptability, few can get into a destructive rhythm like him.

In the 19th over against RCB, Khaleel Ahmed bowled two deliveries in Shepherd's hitting zone, one too short, one too full and both were punished.

"When I hit the first two (sixes), I knew I had the bowler under pressure," Shepherd said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I saw his body language, so I was like, okay, let me try and put you under some more pressure and continue going, continue going," he added.

He then tried to vary the pace, which was the right call. But one edge flew over short third man for four, and a well-directed bouncer was still smashed over extra cover for six. Shepherd wasn't overthinking or trying to be clever with field placements or bowler strategies. He was just focused on striking the ball cleanly.

"When I walked to the crease, I had an idea of what they were trying to bowl, so I got there prepared for that," Shepherd said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"And then Timmy (Tim David) told me just to hold my shape a bit because it was gripping in the wicket. So my mindset automatically changed to just base up and, you know, watch the ball as it comes and try and hit in my areas and don't try and swing before, swing too early," he added.

