Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : India's young opener Shafali Verma reflected on her memorable performance in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, where she played a crucial role with both bat and ball to guide India to the title against South Africa. Shafali spoke about her mindset, her conversations on the field, and the emotions attached to delivering on the biggest stage.

Shafali revealed the brief but decisive exchange she had with captain Harmanpreet Kaur before she bowled her first over in the World Cup final.

"When Harmanpreet Kaur asked me if I could bowl an over, I said yes, of course. Before the match started, all of us were determined to give it our all and make any contribution we could. When I took the ball, I had only one thing on my mind, which was that I had to take a wicket within my first over. I am very grateful for that," she told ANI.

Her entry into the attack proved decisive, breaking the 52-run stand between South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus. Verma dismissed Luus, and soon after sent back Marizanne Kapp for just four, shifting the momentum in India's favour. She finished with impressive figures of 2/36 in seven overs, on top of her 87 off 78 balls earlier in the innings.

Shafali admitted that her call-up after Pratika Rawal's injury felt like destiny.

"Obviously, no sportsperson would want what happened to Pratika but when I am in the team, I knew in my mind that I will take my team to victory in one of the games because I know how big that platform was. In my mind I wanted to do well for my team. I am very grateful that God has given me a chance to play in the World Cup in this way. I am very blessed," she said.

Comparing the heartbreak of the 2020 T20 World Cup final with the triumph in 2025, Shafali said the entire team was determined not to let history repeat itself.

"If you talk about 2020, we all know how close we came and lost. Not just me, the whole team was very emotional. If you talk about this World Cup, a lot of players were in this World Cup. We all know how important this World Cup is for us. This World Cup was on our land in India. We all gave our lives to win this World Cup. This World Cup is special because it was held in India. The Indian crowd was cheering for us. Thanks to all of them. The World Cup is always special in India," she added.

Partnering once again with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali stitched a crucial 104-run stand in the final.

Speaking about their chemistry, she said, "We have played together for many years. We know each other's strengths. We know what to say on the field so that we can feel confident. We were keeping things simple and backing each other. We were saying that it will happen. We were telling each other to keep belief and stay calm. Obviously, she is in a very good form. She always does well for the team. We back each other on the field."

Shafali also praised Amanjot Kaur's crucial catch that dismissed a well-set Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 101 but could not take South Africa home.

"When that catch went in the air... those who were in the circle, we all ran towards it. We know how crucial that catch was. When it fumbled, we were about to lose our minds. We all knew how set Laura Wolvaardt was, she could have taken the game single-handedly from us. When it fumbled, she caught the catch. It was a good catch. It was a turning point. It was a very good catch. I am so happy for her," she said.

Reflecting on coach Amol Muzumdar's influence, Shafali acknowledged the long-term work put in by the stalwart.

"Obviously Amol Sir has given a lot of hard work to the team. Not just this year. He has been doing it for a long time. Amol Sir has contributed a lot but when you win the World Cup, your entire team contributes. Whether it is playing 11 or 15, the entire staff. The entire team has supported each other. You become the world champion when your entire team is focused on one goal, that is winning. The entire team was focused on winning. Everyone was backing each other. It was a good atmosphere in the team," she noted.

Shafali also expressed gratitude towards JSW Sports for their continued backing throughout her journey.

"JSW has given a lot of support. They always back the players. Not just their ups, but their downs as well. When a player gets good backing, it gives you more confidence. They always support the players. JSW team consists of sweet people. It feels good to have such a good team around you. I am so grateful that I am with JSW," she said.

The 21-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match in the Women's World Cup final.

Verma was drafted into the squad as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, who sustained a right-foot injury while fielding against Bangladesh. Shafali featured in both the semi-final and final, and played a pivotal role in India's maiden World Cup triumph.

She was not a part of the 15-member squad ahead of the tournament. She came in to open the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana and had to play her part right from the day of her inclusion. The team's belief paid off, and Shafali reigned supreme in the summit clash against the Proteas in an unexpected fashion. She first blazed 87 off 78 with the bat to propel India to 298 and then came in clutch with the wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in the first seven balls of her spell to break a steady chase. South Africa were bundled for 246, and India clinched a 52-run victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor