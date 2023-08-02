"I look forward to these kinds of games as captain": Hardik Pandya after series win against WI 

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], August 2 : After winning the series by 2-1, India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya revealed that he likes to captain these kind of matches which have something at stake.

With Mukesh Kumar's early breakthroughs followed by Shardul Thakur's clobber bowling, India registered a 2-1 series win against West Indies after winning the third ODI match by massive 200-runs Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday.

In the post-match presentation, Pandya said, "It’s a special win. To be honest, I look forward to these kind of games as a captain where there is something on the line. This was more than an international game. We knew what was at stake and there would be a lot of disappointment if we lost. The boys showed great character. They enjoyed it as well, in pressure situations it’s important to enjoy it as well. Virat and Rohit are integral parts of the team. But it was important to rest them so that people like Ruturaj Gaikwad could get a chance. It was about giving opportunities to youngsters."

Pandya also disclosed that he interacted with Virat Kohli before the match and Virat advised him to spend some time in the crease.

"I took it deep intentionally, wanted to have some time out in the middle. Had a great chat with Virat before the game, he wanted me to spend some time out in the middle and get used to the 50-over format. Really thankful for him to share that experience with me. Once you hit one ball and get into rhythm things are very different. The ball was doing just a bit. Scoring 350 was always crucial. When you have a total like that, batters chase the ball and if the luck is one your side, batters will nick it. Couple of really good catches by Gill," he added.

"West Indies woke up very late and there was that partnership that took it to the 34th over. The game was kind of over in the powerplay itself. This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. Things like travel, hopefully the West Indies cricket board can take note and ensure that there are no hiccups. We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. [On Rohit's part in the series win] Rohit can have the full (trophy)," Pandya further said.

Mukesh took three wickets conceding 30 runs while Thakur picked up four wickets for 37 runs. Kuldeep Yadav also cleared up two scalps and Jaydev Unadkat got one wicket.

Chasing a huge total of 352, West Indies lose their first wicket early as Mukesh Kumar dismissed Brandon King on a duck in the first over.

Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph bounced back as they added 50–run partnership in 47 balls for the 9th wicket. However, their partnership came to an end after Thakur dismissed Joseph at 26 with a bouncer. Ishan Kishan caught Joseph in a failed pull shot.

Thakur picked the last wicket by clearing up Jayden Seales with an angled ball hitting the stumps. India won by a massive 200 runs in 35.3 overs.

Earlier, The outstanding opening partnership of 143 runs between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill followed by quickfire knocks from Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya powered India to 351/5.

Gill scored the highest for India with 85 off 92 while Kishan played a fine knock of 77 runs. Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya played a fiery unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 52 while Sanju Samson also smashed a vital 51 runs off 41 balls. Romario Shepherd scalped two wickets for West Indies, conceding 73 runs in his 10 overs spell.

