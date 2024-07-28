"I love bowling": Riyan Parag after starring with ball for India

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], July 28 : India youngster Riyan Parag opened up about his "love" for bowling after starring with the ball for the team in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar's era in T20I cricket began on a winning note as India clinched a 43-run win in the series opener.

India fielded five mainstay bowlers, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the series opener against Sri Lanka.

Parag was introduced in the 17th over, and immediately delivered goods by castling Kamindu Mendis. He was handed the ball to bowl the final over and picked back-to-back wickets on his first two deliveries. Notably, Parag bowled all three batters and he will be on a hat-trick on the first ball of his next over.

Parag exploited the spinning track, picked up the spots for his delivery and bagged a three-wicket haul while giving away just five runs in his 1.2 overs.

"I love bowling. I bowl as much as I can behind the scenes," Parag said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Parag revealed that he had a conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir about the areas in which he had to target his deliveries.

"I think there was a lot of communication going on in the nets about where to bowl and how to bowl. And for these stages, there was actual preparation. It was done with Gautam sir as well. If you bowl on the 16th or 17th over, if the wicket is offering spin, where do you bowl," Parag added.

While defending the target of 214, India got off to a jittery start, with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis going berserk in the powerplay.

After Arshdeep Singh managed to get the breakthrough, Sri Lanka batters started to lose the plot and tumbled like a house of cards.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, India will play the second T20I against the hosts on Sunday.

