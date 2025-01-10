"I love chasing": Tejal Hasabnis reflects on match-winning knock

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : India's Tejal Hasabnis delivered a stellar performance, scoring a decisive unbeaten 53 off 46 balls to guide her team to victory in a chase of 239 against Ireland at Rajkot on Friday.

Her innings, laced with nine boundaries, showcased her ability to handle pressure and deliver when it mattered most, it was also her first ODI fifty.

Speaking after the match, Hasabnis shared her thoughts on the performance.

"I feel great. I could contribute to the team's success and that matters. My game plan was pretty simple. I was looking at the scoreboard. I love chasing," she said.

Describing her approach during the innings, she added, "According to the scorecard, my plan was there. [When on 49] It was just a matter of one run, so play according to the ball. That free hit which I hit gave me confidence."

Hasabnis emphasized her focus on consistency moving forward, saying, "I'll keep moving forward and try to be consistent."

Coming to the match, Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis' half-centuries helped India Women clinch a six-wicket triumph over Ireland in the first ODI match of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

It was the first women's cricket match held in Rajkot and with the victory, Smriti Mandhana-led Women in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Before the start of the game, bowling all-rounder Sayali Satghare received her debutant cap. Skipper Smriti Mandhana handed over the cap to Satghare.

Ireland won the toss and sent India to field first in the first ODI match of the series in Rajkot.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis (92 runs from 129 balls, 15 fours) displayed a stupendous performance in the first inning, with the help of her knock the visitors propelled to 238/7 after batting first. Lewis was unlucky to miss her century by just eight runs.

The middle-order of the Irish batting lineup failed to put up a show, or else the visitors could have added more runs on the board.

Leah Paul (59 runs from 73 balls, 7 fours) stood up against the Indian bowling attack and added a few crucial runs on the board.

At the end of the first inning, Coulter Reilly (15* runs from 26 balls, 1 four) and Georgina Dempsey (6* runs from 3 balls, 1 four) stayed unbeaten on the crease and took Ireland to 238/7 after the end of 50 overs.

Priya Mishra led the Indian bowling attack following her two-wicket haul in the nine-over spell. Sayali Satghare also picked up her maiden international wicket on Friday.

During the run chase, openers Smriti Mandhana (41 runs from 29 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) and Pratika Rawal (89 runs from 96 balls, 10 fours and 1 six) gave India a good kickstart.

Mandhana and Pratika cemented a 70-run opening stand which made it easier for India. In the middle, India lost a few quick wickets as Harleen Deol (20 runs from 32 balls, 2 fours) and Jemimah Rodrigues (9 runs from 6 balls, 2 fours) were removed from the crease.

Tejal and Pratika cemented a 116-run partnership which helped India chase down the target in just 35 overs.

In the end, Tejal and Richa Ghosh (8* runs from 2 balls, 2 fours) stayed unbeaten on the crease and assisted India clinched a six-wicket victory over Ireland.

Aimee Maguire led the Irish bowling attack with her three-wicket haul in the eight-over spell. However, it was not enough to restrict the given target.

Pratika Rawal was named the 'Player of the Match' following her 89-run knock.

