"I made a blunder": AB de Villiers apologises to 'Kohli family'

New Delhi [India], February 10 : Days after revealing that India batting talisman Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers on Saturday apologised to Kohli and said that he made a "blunder" in his previous video.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, De Villiers asked the fans to give Kohli "privacy". He added that "family comes first" and no one knows what "exactly is going on" with the former India skipper.

The former Proteas skipper also issued an apology to the Kohli family for his previous video.

"My friend Virat Kohli is still not available. I cry out to everyone to give him the privacy that he deserves. Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that. I made a blunder in my previous show and I apologise to the Kohli family for that," ABD said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

ABD further added that he shared a piece of information earlier which was not confirmed. While concluding he hoped to see Virat on the crease soon.

"Just not nice. I shared information that was not confirmed at all. I am begging everyone out there to respect him and his family and his private time. Hopefully, we will see Virat back, happy and scoring runs as he always does," he added.

Earlier on February, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, ABD said that Kohli has been spending "family time". He added that one cannot judge the former India skipper for prioritizing family.

"Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," ABD said earlier.

Previously, Virat had withdrawn from the first two Tests due to personal reasons. Now, with the squad for the final three Tests issued on Saturday morning by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Virat's absence has extended to the entire series.

